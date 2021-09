Just when it seems things can't get worse for the New York Mets, something new pops up. This time it's an alleged DWI charge for acting general manager Zack Scott, who was reportedly arrested in White Plains, NY, shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the arrest was about seven hours after the end of a fundraiser Scott attended at team owner Steve Cohen's home in Connecticut. New York Post was first to report news of his arrest.