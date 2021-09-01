AHA News: Registries of College Athletes With COVID-19 Aim to Learn More About Virus’s Long-Term Impact

Coronavirus cases have been rising among children in the US, with paediatric doctors reporting an 85 per cent increase in infections among children with the arrival of the Delta variant. With the school year nearing, health experts fear that children returning to education will be at greater risk of infection, particularly in states where mask mandates have been banned for schools, like Florida and Texas. As a result, health experts are urging the federal government to fast-track approval for children under 12 to receive the coronavirus vaccine. If infection rates continue at their current pace, health experts worry that...