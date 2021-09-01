AHA News: Registries of College Athletes With COVID-19 Aim to Learn More About Virus’s Long-Term Impact
University of Maryland goalkeeper Kennedy Tolson was diagnosed with COVID-19 twice in 2020. Photo: Hannah Lewandoski. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Doctors and researchers who helped care for college athletes with COVID-19 and set guidelines for a safe return to play now plan to study the long-term effects of the virus. The work could have a lasting impact beyond the pandemic.
