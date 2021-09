British Airways is insisting its planned new subsidiary for short-haul flights at Gatwick will feature “the same full standard of service” currently provided to passengers.The airline said it wants to restart domestic and European flying from the West Sussex airport, but will only do so if it has “a competitive and sustainable operating cost base”.The airline has suspended the flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.BA is the very definition of insanityMichael O'Leary, RyanairEven before the virus crisis the flights were not a profitable part of its business, and it warned that the competitive environment will be “even tougher” once the...