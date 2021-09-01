Brew It Coffee House Welcomes Customers to ‘Sit Back, Relax, and Work’ in Downtown Las Vegas

The new Brew It Coffee House pushes the border of downtown’s casual-dining scene two blocks to the southwest with its opening on the ground floor of the built-from-scratch 601 Bridger Avenue building. The coffee shop promotes itself as a neighborhood coffee shop and encourages customers to “sit back, relax, and work” just south of the bustling Fremont East Entertainment District and Fremont Street Experience. Brew It will also keep longer hours than most of its downtown competitors.