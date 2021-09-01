Cancel
Best serum foundations to try in 2021 from top brands

By Terri Peters
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. The perfect...

www.today.com

Skin CareReal Simple

This Drugstore Anti-Aging Serum Gives Shoppers Their Best Skin Ever

Some days it feels like everything goes wrong. Your coffee burns your tongue, your AC breaks, and your Internet decides it's the perfect time to go on the fritz, almost like a coordinated effort to drive you crazy. When the mess feels like it can't get any greater, it's nice to have one reliable treat to look forward to—like an inexpensive retinol face serum that delivers so much glow, a bad day leaves no trace.
MakeupPosted by
Health

This Natural Mascara Instantly Gives Me Long, Fluffy Lashes—and Gwyneth Paltrow Swears by It, Too

I like to consider myself a loyal person, but when it comes to makeup, this isn't always the case. I love experimenting with different products so much that in order for me to repurchase an item, it has to make a really lasting impression. For this reason, I've cycled through countless mascaras over the years—but my most recent one has me thinking it might be time to finally settle down. Kosas's The Big Clean Mascara transforms my lashes in just one coat and keeps them perfectly curled and fluffy all day long.
Behind Viral VideosAllure

Undone Beauty's Water Bronzer Took Over TikTok, and Now I Understand Why

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ask the majority of Gen Z'ers about where they get their beauty product recommendations, and 99 percent of the time, they'll probably say TikTok. Just like social media platforms in the past, TikTok has inarguably generated an enormous beauty fan base that's focused on praise-worthy results without sacrificing a huge chunk of your paycheck. TikTok's Golden Age of bargain beauty has brought a number of affordable brands to the forefront: Think Cetaphil, CeraVe, and Undone Beauty, a makeup brand founded in founded in 2018 that's gone viral for its TikTok-approved product, the Water Bronzer.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Nourishing Hair Supplements

KeraNew by Kintsugi Hair is a nourishing hair complex by hair care brand Kintsugi Hair and it's designed to address signs of aging hair by giving hair what it needs from the inside out. As plastic surgeon and Kintsugi co-founder, Dr. John Layke says, "Beautiful hair, just like glowing skin, is an inside job. That's why we created this innovative formula to help support your body with the necessary nutrients to promote a full head of shiny, silky hair.
Hair Carejacksonvillefreepress.com

Natural Hair Products, Tips and Secrets

Sis, how do you keep your hair hydrated when you are natural?. I get this question all of the time….”Which products should I use?”, “What can you do to my hair to make it feel soft and silky?”. Does moisturizing produce healthy hair? Moisture is required to keep healthy hair....
Skin CareTODAY.com

15 best hyaluronic acid serums and moisturizers

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Every time...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

How To Fight Acne — Even When You're Wearing Makeup

Primers are a necessary evil in the standard beauty routine. They're necessary because they lock in your base, help with oil control, and provide a smooth, crease-free finish. But sometimes, they can clog your pores — which leads to breakouts, especially when you have sensitive skin. That's why finding a primer for acne-prone skin is optimal for prevention. “A primer is a thin moisturizing serum that is the first step in a skin care routine,” Ellen Marmur, M.D., president and founder of Marmur Medical, explains, recommending water-based formulas. “Always look for hyaluronic acid and glycerin to moisturize and heal the skin without clogging pores." According to Heidi Waldorf, M.D. of Waldorf Dermatology Aesthetics, those ingredients "act like a sponge to pull moisture into the skin and hold it, and will hydrate the skin and reduce scale without aggravating your skin."
Skin Caretheeverygirl.com

These Glowy Skincare Products Will Replace Your Foundation and Concealer

Makeup artists, beauty gurus, celebrities, editors—we still have days where slathering on a face of makeup is entirely out of the question. There’s not enough time every day to go full beat, and even applying foundation, concealer, and a little powder alone can be a chore sometimes. But that doesn’t mean we don’t want to look our best, so instead, we look to skincare. On the days you forgo makeup, opt for a slew of luxurious, glowy skincare products that make your skin look just as good as it does when you wear makeup.
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

Kiehl’s Major Summer Sale Isn’t Here To Play—Snag Your Skin-Care Faves for Up to 40% Off

Now that fall is mere weeks away, we know to brace ourselves for that quintessential crisp, autumn air. This also means it's the perfect time to get your beauty essentials in order to prevent skin from drying up. And for that, you can turn to Kiehl's. The brand is a goldmine when it comes to quality moisturizers, hydrating serums, and anti-aging creams. Not to mention, it's one of oldest and most trusted names in the skin-care space thanks to its commitment to transparency (after all, it was the first beauty brand to list its ingredients on a label). And right now, you can shop one of its biggest sales of the season.
Skin Carethecut.com

The Beauty-Industry Exec Making Products for Melanated Skin

If you were to survey the assortment of serums, cleansers, and cosmetics you’ve collected over the years, there’s a good chance Sarah Irby helped those gems make their way into your daily routines. The beauty-industry pioneer and marketing whiz has launched over 100 new beauty products while holding titles at the world’s leading cosmetics companies, including L’Oréal, Coty, the Estée Lauder Companies, and Unilever, where Irby is currently a leader and brand director with a focus on face care. With 20-plus years of experience developing new products and dreaming up the campaigns to support them, Irby recently co-founded MELÉ, a skin-care line specifically designed to nourish, enhance, and protect melanin-rich skin, in concert with a collective of dermatologists of color. The Cut talked to Irby about using essences, knowing your brand, and bathing in public.
Skin Careyoubeauty.com

Beauty Products That Are Hot Girl Summer Approved

“Hot Girl Summer” is a term being thrown around all over the internet. Whether you are single, taken, or in a complicated situation, let’s not forget that Hot Girl Summer is all about being the best version of yourself, and doing it just for you!. It’s like that we have...
MakeupPosted by
whowhatwear

This Lip Color Has Never Failed Me—Here's Why

I've made this confession over and over again, but I'll say it again: I'm a beauty editor who is pretty low-maintenance when it comes to makeup. It's not that I'm totally apathetic to makeup, but it's not my favorite part about the beauty world. For me, I'm more obsessed with learning about skincare. I'm not one to spend hours perfecting my cat-eye or experimenting with a bold eye shadow look.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Julia Haart on Her ‘Miracle’ Beauty Secret, Time Travel and Her Latest Entrepreneurial Venture: Skin Care

She’s a serial entrepreneur, the star of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, a skin-care junkie at heart and has time traveled 300 years into the future—she is Julia Haart. How can someone have all of this (and then some) on their resume and still be craving more? Haart says if she could get out of a constricting conservative Jewish community, she can do absolutely anything, and she most definitely has.
Makeupgetthegloss.com

You'll never wear foundation again after trying Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's clean beauty range Rose Inc

The collection includes skincare, makeup and tools and is priced between £9 and £27. Here's everything you need to know. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, has one of those faces we can't stop staring at. Her signature beauty look is a minimal off-duty English Rose with flushed cheeks and rosy lips – you'd never guess that she struggles with acne-prone skin. Minimalis, clean beauty is her vibe and for the past three years, she has been sharing her beauty advice on her website Roseinc.com. It was only a matter of time before her own beauty collection followed and this week the Rose Inc, featuring Rosie's everyday essentials, launches at Sephora and Space NK, on Friday 27 August.
MakeupAllure

25 Allure-Beloved Beauty Products You Can Shop for Under $25

Skin is your body's largest organ but it doesn't mean you have to give one up — aka, drop tons of hard-earned money and valuables — in order to properly care for it. Same goes for perfecting your washday routine or everyday makeup routine. Beauty and self-care can be, and should be, accessible to all. Just take a peek at the skin-care routines of top dermatologists — many of which we frequently tap for product recommendations — and you'll see drugstore-friendly brands like Neutrogrena, CeraVe, and La Roche-Posay everywhere you look.

