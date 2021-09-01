Cancel
Stocks

Five Below heads 9% lower after earnings double but sales come up short

By Jeremy C. Owens
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Five Below Inc. shares headed more than 9% lower in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the youth-focused retailer's earnings more than doubled but sales came in a little short of expectations.

