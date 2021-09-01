Knob Fire Now Estimated at 1,961 Acres; Monument Fire Nears 175,000 Acres
RESOURCES: 2362 personnel, 36 hand crews, 165 engines, 20 helicopters, 56 dozers, 56 water tenders, 19 masticators. CURRENT SITUATION: The Monument fire is estimated at 174,706 acres and 29% contained. The Knob Fire is estimated at 1,961 acres and 0 % contained. Today, fire resources will focus in two areas; the Knob Fire and in the southwest portion of the Monument Fire along the Hyampom Road.lostcoastoutpost.com
