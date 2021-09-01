Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City of Aurora

Posted by 
Aurora, Colorado
Aurora, Colorado
 8 days ago

With today's announcement by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser that a grand jury has returned criminal charges against two current Aurora police officers, one former Aurora police officer and two firefighters involved in the Elijah McClain case, City Manager Jim Twombly, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson and Fire Rescue Chief Fernando Gray have released the following statements.

From Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly:

“This week marks the two-year anniversary of Elijah’s tragic death, and we know his family mourns him. It brought back painful memories for me like it did for scores of Aurora residents and other people across the country. We must remember that no civil or criminal investigation will erase the pain and heartbreak of Elijah’s loss.

“City leaders thank the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the members of the Grand Jury for their commitment to a resolution. We respect the judicial process and ask that everyone else do the same. The city has cooperated fully with the Attorney General’s Office and its investigators throughout their thorough and thoughtful work, including their separate investigation into the patterns and practices of the APD, which is still pending. Pursuant to Aurora’s City Charter, any member of the Civil Service, which would include police officers and firefighters, indicted on a felony charge is immediately and indefinitely suspended without pay. This effectively separates the employee from the city of Aurora pending the outcome of the criminal case.

“You have heard me say that we will not waver from our commitment to ‘A New Way’ of policing in Aurora and that holds true today. We are also committed to supporting our officers while we ask them to meet our community’s expectations of transparency and reform. We want our community to know we continue to make multidimensional changes across numerous departments. We continue to collaborate between city, state and community leaders, and the hardworking officers who embrace the work and bravely protect our city.

“This tragedy has greatly changed and shaped Aurora. Today’s announcement is an important step in restoring the community’s trust in Aurora’s public safety agencies and in honoring Elijah’s life.”

From Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson:

“I know this has been a long-awaited decision for Ms. McClain and her family. This tragedy will forever be imprinted on our community. We continue to offer our condolences for the loss of Elijah, and we will continue to cooperate with the judicial process.”

From Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Fernando Gray:

“For more than two years our community has grieved the death of a precious life. Our community demanded answers and continually questioned the circumstances surrounding Elijah’s death and we are committed to fully cooperating as the judicial process moves forward. We want to share again our deepest expression of sympathy to the family members and friends of Elijah McClain.”

Comments / 0

Aurora, Colorado

Aurora, Colorado

7
Followers
188
Post
18
Views
ABOUT

The City of Aurora is a Home Rule Municipality located in Arapahoe, Adams, and Douglas counties, Colorado, United States. Aurora lies immediately east of Denver and it is one of the principal cities of the Denver–Aurora–Lakewood, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and a major city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. The city's population was 325,078 in the 2010 census, which made it the third most populous city in the State of Colorado and the 54th most populous city in the United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Attorney General#Apd#The Civil Service#Aurora Police#Aurora Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
Law EnforcementArkansas Online

5 police, fire workers indicted in man's '19 death

DENVER -- Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
Law Enforcementsandiegouniontribune.com

Activists see hope after charges in Elijah McClain’s death

DENVER — The indictments of three suburban Denver officers and two paramedics on manslaughter and other charges in the death of Elijah McClain could be a pivotal step toward meaningful police accountability, law enforcement reform advocates say. “Our hope has been renewed,” said Candice Bailey, an activist in the city...
94.3 The X

Aurora Police Chief, City Manager Release Statements Following 32 Count Indictment

Earlier today (Sept. 1) Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser addressed the media to give a public statement on the decision the Grand Jury has made regarding the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain in 2019. The Aurora Police Chief, City Manager, and Fire Rescue Chief all gave statements following the indictment.
Law Enforcementcoloradonewsline.com

Aurora police officers face manslaughter charges in Elijah McClain death

Three Aurora police officers and two paramedics each face charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, among other charges, in the death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday during a news conference. The indictments, 32 in all, were issued by a Colorado...
The Guardian

Elijah McClain: Colorado grand jury indicts five over Black man’s death

Colorado’s attorney general said on Wednesday that a grand jury had indicted three officers and two paramedics in the killing of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver. The 23-year-old’s death gained more widespread...
Aurora, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

Aurora Mayor Calls for Census Data to be Reviewed

The recent release of the 2020 decennial census data is receiving mixed reviews in northern Illinois. During an Aurora City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Irvin challenged the latest figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau. "We all know that regardless of what that census number says that those residents still...
David Heitz

Aurora shelves camping ban

The Aurora City Council again Monday failed to pass a camping ban pushed by the city’s mayor. Mayor Mike Coffman, a former Congressman, proposed the ordinance. It would make camping anywhere in the city illegal. People only would be arrested if they refused to leave. The ordinance required that campers be given shelter options.
Aurora, CO9News

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian who was in a crosswalk but crossing South Tower Road against the signal was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Aurora, according to police. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m in the southbound lanes of South Tower Road at East Dartmouth...
Aurora, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Police: Missing Aurora man may be in danger

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 47-year-old Aurora man who went missing Sunday morning and may be in danger. Alfredo Gomez was last seen driving north on High Street in Aurora at 8:22 a.m. behind the wheel of a brown 2013 Lexus GS350 with Illinois license plate B-V-1-4-8-6-6, police said.
Aurora, COKDVR.com

Man killed in shooting on South Buckley Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said a man was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a strip mall on Buckley Road. The department tweeted that the shooting happened at 7:52 p.m. in the 800 block of South Buckley Road. It was outside the Bristol Pointe Shopping Center.
Daily Herald

Aurora teen identified as victim of deadly Naperville shooting

Authorities said an Aurora teenager was killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Naperville's northwest side that also injured a second person. The Cook County medical examiner's office said 18-year-old Coreon Davis died late Wednesday morning from wounds suffered in the shooting at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. Police officials...
Aurora, COKDVR.com

15-year-old shot in Aurora, suspects at large

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday night on South Racine Street. According to the Aurora Police Department, it happened in the 300 block of South Racine Street around 6 p.m. Police said a group of unknown males approached the teen...
Abdi Isaaq

Discover the Community and Organizations in Aurora

AURORA, MN - If a city has a good and orderly administration system, it will be a livable city. The existence of communities formed by citizens under the auspices of the local government will boost the city's attractiveness.
Denver Post

Woman beaten in Aurora dies at hospital

A woman was beaten to death in Aurora on Thursday morning near East Colfax Avenue and Emporia Street. Officers were called to the area about 6 a.m. on a report of an assault, police said in a news release. “Upon officers arrival to the area they discovered a female laying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy