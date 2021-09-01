From the left: Racism is an obvious part of our Constitution, economy, culture

Our image of ourselves as defined for us by textbooks and teachers. We not only accepted ourselves as inferior; we accepted the inferiority as inevitable and inescapable. One of the largest weapons white supremacy used to oppress non-white communities for over four centuries is the public education system. Statistically, Black students, for the same infractions, are more likely to be disciplined than their white peers. According to the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, Black male students made up 8% of enrolled students yet accounted for 25% of out-of-school suspensions in the 2015-2016 school year. Black children’s criminalization has led to a phenomenon known as the “school to prison pipeline”. With less time in the classroom, Black students are less likely to be on par with their white peers and fall behind in academics. Eventually, students turn away from school altogether and more than likely follow a life of delinquency and crime. However, it is not just disciplinary action that pushes Black students from academia. It is the academia itself.