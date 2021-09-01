Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walworth County, WI

From the left: Racism is an obvious part of our Constitution, economy, culture

By Steven Doelder
Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

“History is written by the victors.” The quote is often attributed to Winston Churchill and to Hermann Goring. Neither is on record of saying it. Since it is often difficult to attribute who said what, it is even more difficult to determine the actual history of any given event. Events are seen through the eyes of the writer who has filters and biases that color the experience. The civil war is known as the “war of Northern aggression” in many Southern textbooks.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Walworth County, WI
Society
County
Walworth County, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gerrymandering#Racism#Southern#Crt#Social Security#Healthcare#The American Dream#Marxist#Japanese Americans#Black Americans#Ctr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
Related
Societythedcvoice.com

Critical Race Theory Is Not Dividing Our Country, Conservatism Is

Our image of ourselves as defined for us by textbooks and teachers. We not only accepted ourselves as inferior; we accepted the inferiority as inevitable and inescapable. One of the largest weapons white supremacy used to oppress non-white communities for over four centuries is the public education system. Statistically, Black students, for the same infractions, are more likely to be disciplined than their white peers. According to the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, Black male students made up 8% of enrolled students yet accounted for 25% of out-of-school suspensions in the 2015-2016 school year. Black children’s criminalization has led to a phenomenon known as the “school to prison pipeline”. With less time in the classroom, Black students are less likely to be on par with their white peers and fall behind in academics. Eventually, students turn away from school altogether and more than likely follow a life of delinquency and crime. However, it is not just disciplinary action that pushes Black students from academia. It is the academia itself.
Educationbridgemi.com

Opinion | Schools must teach all of U.S. history. That includes racism

Educators have not just the right but the responsibility to teach the breadth of our history, and this history includes race and racism. Teaching about race and racism can be and is often done within the context of developmentally appropriate teaching about well-known parts of our country’s history. It is done not to make some children feel bad and others good, or to denigrate or undermine the country, but rather to acknowledge the fullness and complexity of our history.
SocietyGainesville Times

Opinion: Look at Democrats’ long history of racism

“Racist” is the stereotypical accusation aimed at anyone who disagrees with liberal Democrats. These radicals don’t care if such criticism is true. It’s all about stirring the racist pot for political purposes, prominence and profit. Ironically, today’s liberal Democrats have conveniently overlooked their party’s long, sordid history of racism. Truth...
Religionwgbh.org

How Bias Against Muslims Is Changing In America 20 Years After 9/11

Once it was clear that the 9/11 hijackers were Muslim, American Muslims became targets 20 years ago. The pain and anger of the tragedy drove anti-American sentiment as well as ongoing suspicion and misconception of Islam. Has public perception towards Muslims shifted, as the 20-year marker of 9/11 approaches? Under...
ImmigrationVoice of America

What is Critical Race Theory?

Critical race theory (CRT) has become a controversial topic in the United States, as the country wrestles with race, immigration, civil rights and civil conflict. Some states have banned its teaching in classrooms. CRT maintains that racism is deeply embedded in U.S. policy, law and society, rather than purely individual...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

What America's social justice activists can learn from past movements for civil rights

With Congress considering legislation to protect voting rights and address police accountability, it’s worth remembering that throughout U.S. history new civil rights laws have been followed by resistance and the stubborn persistence of racial inequity across American life. Still, these discussions in Congress come on the heels of millions of Americans calling for change. The demonstrations that followed George Floyd’s death belonged to a broader effort to reckon with white violence and discrimination in U.S. life. The historical roots of our contemporary racial injustice were documented in the 1619 Project, a New York Times undertaking that reexamined the legacy of slavery in...
SocietyPosted by
@JohnLocke

Saying No to ‘Anti-Racist’ School Segregation

Frederick Hess writes at National Review Online about problems associated with today’s version of “anti-racism.”. The fight over critical race theory (CRT) in America’s schools has featured woke “anti-racists” trying to justify a variety of troubling practices by insisting they’re grounded in expertise and evidence. This has been especially noticeable when it comes to the defense of “racial affinity spaces.”
SocietyWashington Post

While most Americans say talking about racism and slavery is good for society, survey reveals deep divides

About US is an initiative by The Washington Post to explore issues of identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. Just over half of American adults say that the renewed focus on racism and discrimination is a good thing for society, according to a new Pew Research Center survey taken amid a national debate over how best to address the nation’s history.
Societyaclufl.org

Kimberlé Crenshaw on Teaching the Truth About Race in America

The assault on the practice and ideology known as Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been a wildly successful propaganda campaign. As of this week, 27 state legislatures and 165 national and local organizations have made efforts to restrict education on racism. But what exactly is CRT, and is it really commonplace in K-12 curriculum, as the right makes it out to be? And why does reckoning with the history of racial oppression elicit such profound censorship from those that typically tout support for free speech?
Societyarcamax.com

Commentary: Why raced-based politics undermines minority communities

“Apply for our annual Latino scholarship!” … “Enter our Hispanic essay contest!” … “Now hiring minorities!”. Growing up Mexican American in Portland, Oregon, I was frequently reminded that, despite my middle-class upbringing, I was a victim of “systemic racism” that could only be remedied by massive redistribution programs. However, a series of encounters led me to reject this race-based narrative because it advances social and political agendas that ultimately hurt minorities.
PoliticsWashington Times

Critical race theory undermines America

America and China are engaged in an epic struggle that will determine the survival of democracy. China has assets — a population four times larger, a sense of ascendancy, and an economy that generates massive savings to finance new technology and overseas investment. All make imperative President Joe Biden’s quest...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy