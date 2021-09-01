From the left: Racism is an obvious part of our Constitution, economy, culture
“History is written by the victors.” The quote is often attributed to Winston Churchill and to Hermann Goring. Neither is on record of saying it. Since it is often difficult to attribute who said what, it is even more difficult to determine the actual history of any given event. Events are seen through the eyes of the writer who has filters and biases that color the experience. The civil war is known as the “war of Northern aggression” in many Southern textbooks.www.lakegenevanews.net
