Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kidoz CEOs Talk and Research Published in Corporate Awareness Program

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the 'Company'), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced that the Q2 2021 Kidoz Research Report update from Fundamental Research Corp. titled ‘Ad Revenue up 196% YoY / Entering China' can be reviewed in full on the Company's website https://investor.kidoz.net/research/

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Sec#Online Marketing#Mobile Advertising#Smartphone App#Anguilla#B W I Accesswire#The Kidoz Publisher Sdk#Kidoz Research Report#Company#Proactive#Frc#Stockhouse Ltd#North American#Kidoz Inc#Kidoz Inc#Coppa Gdpr#Hasbro Lego#Kidoz Programmatic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Corporate Innovation Through Effective Startup Investing

Bringing innovation to a corporate environment is inherently challenging. Many firms have established research and development or corporate development teams, but not innovation teams. Since corporations have complex organizational charts with any array of divisions and people, it’s hard for any one team to have a complete view of the big picture. Intrapreneurship programs may inspire internal innovation, but this is an expensive and risky model to support.
Businessdallassun.com

A2Z Smart Technologies Confirms Results of Previous Shareholders' Meeting

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart platform, wishes to confirm that, at the request of the TSXV, at its most recent annual and special shareholder meeting held on April 22, 2021 (the 'Meeting') the shareholders of the Company approved the Company's rolling 10% Stock Option Plan (as detailed in the Company's Information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting (the 'Circular') as well as the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the 'RSU Plan') described in the Circular. Pursuant to the RSU Plan, a total of 2,224,321 common shares in the capital of the Company (6,672,964 pre consolidation common shares as at the date of the Meeting) are reserved for issuance pursuant to the terms of the RSU Plan.
U.K.Physics World

Researchers and publishers respond to new UK open-access policy

Michael Banks examines the impact of a new open-access policy announced last month by UK Research and Innovation. The largest funding body in the UK has announced a new open-access policy that will come into effect on 1 April 2022. UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) – the umbrella group for the UK’s seven research councils – will from that date mandate that all published papers written by researchers containing work carried out using UKRI cash must be free to read immediately upon publication. Yet the announcement has been met with concern by some publishers and researchers.
Newark, NJnjbmagazine.com

Lee Named Chairwoman, CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America

Panasonic has named Megan Myungwon Lee as chairwoman and chief executive officer of Newark-based Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation, effective Oct. 1. Lee is currently the chief human resources officer and vice president of Corporate Planning and Strategic Initiatives at Panasonic Corporation of North America. She succeeds Michael Moskowitz, who is departing Panasonic after more than a decade in top leadership roles with the company.
BusinessAdvanced Television

OneWeb signs insurance agreement through Marsh

OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has signed an insurance agreement for an aggregate insured value of over $1 billion through Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. Marsh arranged a multi-launch insurance programme covering physical loss or damage to the remaining GEN 1 satellites...
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Corporate Research Engagement 101: The Basics

This is a webinar for Ohio State faculty and grad/postgrad students participating in industry sponsored research collaborations. Attendees will discover what industry partners value from their relationship with academia and how faculty and students benefit from engaging with industry. Participants will explore how to use existing university-industry relationships to identify company contacts; gather intelligence on current/past Ohio State industry partnerships; and navigate the industry-sponsored research process. Registrants will receive advice on proposal development and gain understanding of research agreement terms and the responsibilities of the Principal Investigator and the Sponsored Programs Officer. The webinar concludes with an introduction to the university’s research support ecosystem and Ohio State University Libraries’ resources available on this topic.
Businessdallassun.com

American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO

Company implements leadership transition as part of long-term growth strategy to include CEO and Board of Directors. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the 'Company' or 'ABTC'), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), today announced the appointment of current company Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Ryan Melsert as its new CEO. Melsert's appointment is part of a leadership transition to prioritize the company's technology development and commercialization efforts and to position the company for long-term growth.
Businesssonyalpharumors.com

Sony Publishes “Corporate Report 2021”

If you wanna read the rather unexacting new corporate report check out this file: https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/corporatereport/CorporateReport2021_E.pdf. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
TechnologyCNET

Apple to lower fee on in-app subscriptions for publishers in its News Partner Program

Apple is making changes to how it works with news publications. In a blog post Thursday, Apple introduced its Apple News Partner Program, which is aimed at subscription-based news publications already using its Apple News format. Under the new program, Apple is lowering its commission rate on "qualifying in-app purchase subscriptions" to 15%, down from 30% for publications' first year.
BusinessEast Tennessean

ETSU Research Corporation makes 4 new appointments

ETSU Research Corporation appointed Dave Clark, Stephen Marshall, Raina Wiseman and William Heise to its growing team. The ETSU Research Corporation came about because President Noland wanted to revive the ETSU Research Foundation, which has existed for over 18 years. David Golden, head of the MBA program in the College...
Businessmartechseries.com

Conduent Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Highlights Company’s Commitment to ESG including Diversity & Inclusion and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Conduent Incorporated, a business process services and solutions company, published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which outlines the company’s ongoing commitment to conduct business ethically, responsibly, and sustainably, while continuing to advance its progress in key Environmental, Social and Governance areas.
BusinessTechCrunch

Cannabis e-commerce startup Jane Technologies raises $100M after stellar growth

Today, the company is announcing a $100 million Series C financing round, bringing the total amount raised since its founding in 2015 to $130 million. Honor Ventures lead the round, and founding Managing Partner Jeffrey Housenbold joined Jane Technologies’ board of directors. Jane Technologies expects to use the additional capital...
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

Corporate Card Company Ramp Is Raising $300M, CEO Says

Corporate credit card company Ramp, which provides both physical and virtual cards, is raising $300 million in a Series C funding round, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 24) CNBC report. The latest funding round will push the New York-based company’s value to a whopping $3.9 billion, according to the report.
Technologymartechseries.com

Virtual Reality Labs Powered by WorldViz Publish Over 330 Research Studies

WorldViz is pleased to present its fifth and latest “Partners in Science Report”: It covers research studies featured in publications including Nature and other prominent journals between 2019 and 2021 that utilized a WorldViz VR solution. Since 2015, the WorldViz “Partners in Science Report” now highlights over 330 published studies, giving scientists access to a unique collection of virtual reality studies by top researchers across many disciplines.
Businessgamingintelligence.com

Aspire Global CEO talks M&A, US and Brazil

Aspire Global's financial results have been remarkably consistent for the past few years. Chief executive officer Tsachi Maimon tells us that building out the portfolio with carefully planned acquisitions such as those of Pariplay and BtoBet will take Aspire to the next level. Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon is smiling....
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech-focused Corporate Accelerator Program Launched in Egypt by Arab Bank

The Arab Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has launched its Fintech-focused corporate accelerator program, called “AB Accelerator,” in Egypt, after its successful launch in Jordan in 2018. The launch of this Fintech-related program in Egypt comes as part of the Arab Bank’s ongoing efforts...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Appoints First Black CEO In Major Public Cannabis Company, CannaSafe, HEXO And Delta 9 Each Announce New Appointments

CannaSafe's CEO Departure, New Management Team Appointed Amid Reorganization. Cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe announced Monday that CEO Aaron Riley will leave the company to pursue testing ventures in emerging markets as part of the company's reorganization. Riley will continue to build out Oregon and Florida locations under a new entity.
BusinessInc.com

How This CEO Hit Rocketship Growth Courting Customers Ignored by Traditional Banks

Fintech startup Varo Bank is one of several fintechs and "challenger banks" in the U.S. aiming to take on the big financial institutions by catering to the customers those institutions neglect: people with lower incomes and little wealth. Last year, it became the first company of its kind to secure a national bank charter. Here, CEO and co-founder Colin Walsh talks about serving the underbanked (without overcharging them) and completing Varo's regulatory journey over Zoom--all while landing at No. 7 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. --As told to Sophie Downes.
Bellevue, WAdallassun.com

Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ('TIP Inc.') (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced that, on September 3, 2021, it issued 22,075,585 common shares ('Common Shares') to holders of Class C Units ('Class C Units') in Trilogy International Partners LLC ('Trilogy LLC'), a subsidiary of TIP Inc., in connection with the holders' redemption of such Class C Units. The Common Shares were issued on a one-for-one basis with the redemptions of Class C Units, except for fractional Class C Units, which were disregarded for purposes of the Common Shares issuance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy