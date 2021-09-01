Kidoz CEOs Talk and Research Published in Corporate Awareness Program

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart platform, wishes to confirm that, at the request of the TSXV, at its most recent annual and special shareholder meeting held on April 22, 2021 (the 'Meeting') the shareholders of the Company approved the Company's rolling 10% Stock Option Plan (as detailed in the Company's Information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting (the 'Circular') as well as the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the 'RSU Plan') described in the Circular. Pursuant to the RSU Plan, a total of 2,224,321 common shares in the capital of the Company (6,672,964 pre consolidation common shares as at the date of the Meeting) are reserved for issuance pursuant to the terms of the RSU Plan.