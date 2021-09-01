Cancel
Bankruptcy Judge Is Set To Rule On Purdue Pharma's Opioid Settlement Plan

NPR
 7 days ago

A big ruling coming today in the bankruptcy of Purdue Pharma, which makes the opioid OxyContin. At stake is whether a federal judge will grant immunity from future lawsuits to the company's owners, members of the Sackler family. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann has been following this story for a...

www.npr.org

Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Ford says Nevada will get $50 million in opioid settlement

Attorney General Aaron Ford says Nevada will get an estimated $50 million from the opioid settlement reached with the makers of Oxycontin. He said the funds are badly needed to combat the opioid crisis which has become even worse during the pandemic. “This settlement represents only a small portion of...
IndustryWilliamson Daily News

W.Va. still slated to receive 1% of Purdue Pharma settlement, but intensity fund increases

HUNTINGTON — Despite criticizing its distribution formula, West Virginia’s attorney general is happy with last-minute progress made ahead of a federal judge’s ruling that gave conditional approval to a $10 billion settlement plan submitted by lawsuit-riddled OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The settlement was reached between individual victims and thousands of...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh announces multibillion dollar settlement with opioid distributors, Johnson & Johnson

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday announced that Maryland will participate in two multistate settlements with the three largest distributors of opioid medications and Johnson & Johnson. Maryland will join 41 other states, five territories, and the District of Columbia in the settlements. The Distributors’ settlement will resolve allegations that McKesson, AmeriSourceBergen, and Cardinal Health failed for … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh announces multibillion dollar settlement with opioid distributors, Johnson & Johnson" The post Attorney General Frosh announces multibillion dollar settlement with opioid distributors, Johnson & Johnson appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Economyncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Blood money

All the justice money can buy: That’s what the billionaire Sackler family gets in a settlement deal over its role in the devastating opioid crisis. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain has approved a deal that shields the family behind OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma from all future lawsuits in exchange for their $4.5 billion share of a $10 billion payout.
Industryomahadailyrecord.com

OxyContin Deal Maker Leaves Families Angry, Conflicted

Among the families who lost children and other loved ones in the nation’s opioid crisis, many had held out hope of someday facing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners in a courtroom. That prospect all but vanished last week after a bankruptcy judge conditionally approved a settlement worth an...
IndustryInsurance Journal

Drug Distributors Signal $26B Opioid Settlement with States to Proceed

Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after “enough” states joined in, the companies said on Saturday. The companies had until Saturday to decide whether enough states back the $21 billion...
Medical & Biotechhealthday.com

OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Purdue Pharma was dissolved on Wednesday and the Sackler family will pay $4.5 billion under a bankruptcy settlement that will end thousands of lawsuits brought against the company over the U.S. opioid crisis. Purdue was the maker of OxyContin, which was first brought...
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Purdue Pharma OxyContin Ruling Lets Sacklers Off the Hook

There is only one bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York: Robert D. Drain, a former bankruptcy lawyer who has been on the bench for nearly two decades. That means, of course, that if a company decides to file for bankruptcy in White Plains, Drain will preside over its restructuring.
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
LawBBC

Sackler family wins immunity from further opioid litigation

A US judge has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin painkillers, shielding its wealthy owners the Sacklers from further legal action over their roles in America's opioid epidemic. Under the deal, Purdue Pharma will pay $4.5bn (£3.3bn) to settle lawsuits related to the crisis. The Sackler family...
IndustryWebMD

Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma OxyContin Deal

Sept. 2, 2021 -- A judge says he’s ready to approve a complex settlement involving Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical giant that manufactured the highly addictive prescription drug OxyContin, and scores of public and private entities that sued the company. In the most controversial point of the settlement, the Sackler family,...
IndustryWEAU-TV 13

Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners is at heart of appeals

(AP) -The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. A federal judge this week gave preliminary approval to a plan that settles some 3,000 lawsuits against the maker of the painkiller OxyContin. But some state attorneys general and cities are promising appeals.
Medical & BiotechFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Purdue Pharma deal OK'd

A federal bankruptcy judge Wednesday conditionally approved a sweeping, potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits about its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans during the last two decades. Under the settlement reached with creditors including...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

How the Purdue opioid settlement could help the public understand the roots of the drug crisis

There’s a long history of U.S. courts being called upon to fix large-scale public health crises. Lawyers and judges, for instance, were key in settling claims related to asbestos, lead paint, Agent Orange and tobacco. More recently, they have dealt with the fallout of the U.S. opioid epidemic, which is linked to the deaths of some 500,000 Americans over the past two decades.

