Phoenix, AZ

New Dates Announced for Postponed SMCC Volleyball Matches

 8 days ago

PHOENIX --- SMCC head coach Melissa Hess has announced new dates have been established for four postponed South Mountain Community College Volleyball matches. The Cougars will now face Scottsdale CC at home on Sept. 15, travel to Pima CC on Sept. 21, host Chandler-Gilbert CC on Oct. 19 and travel to Glendale CC on Oct. 22. All four matches begin at 7 p.m., and the two Cougar home matches will be streamed live.

