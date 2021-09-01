4-in-1 Blood Pressure Pill Could Improve Outcomes

The panel discusses the possible prescription treatments for dry eye disease. Lisa M. Nijm, MD, JD: For a lot of people, though—and this is part of the reason that I think we have so many patients who are undiagnosed or underdiagnosed—it’s that they aren’t receiving actual medication treatment for the dry eye. We have so many more options now for treatment of dry eyes, especially one of my most recent ones that I’ve been so excited to use, Eysuvis, because it’s the first FDA-approved dry eye treatment for short-term treatment of dry eye signs and symptoms, and it’s just a 2-week course, 4 times a day. Those are options patients should be given the opportunity to have and to be able to utilize, rather than having them go through 2, 3, 4 artificial tears that are not going to solve the underlying problem because they’re not going to break that inflammatory cascade and will delay them getting care. That’s what happens when they come in.