4-in-1 Blood Pressure Pill Could Improve Outcomes

doctorslounge.com
 8 days ago

Last Updated: September 01, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A four-in-one pill containing "ultra-low doses" of different medications can provide better blood pressure control than standard drug treatment, a new clinical trial from Australia shows. About 80% of people given the "quadpill" achieved a healthy blood pressure...

www.doctorslounge.com

