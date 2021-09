The Superior Public Works Department will be closed on Monday, September 6th 2021 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. This will include the Municipal Landfill. Due to the holiday, residents with Monday garbage service are requested to have their garbage out by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. All other residents should place their garbage out by 7:00 a.m. on their regular scheduled day. Please be aware that there may be delays in pickup.