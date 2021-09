The Indianola football team may not be in the largest class in Iowa high school football any longer, but they won’t get a taste of playing against schools more similar in enrollment until later this season as they start off hosting the Jaguars of Ankeny Centennial tonight. The Indians are coming off of a playoff appearance last season and return several key skill position players on the offensive side of the ball, but head coach Eric Kluver says it will be how his defense steps up that could determine tonight’s contest.