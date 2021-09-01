Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Ancestors Day on September 25

mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Old Indian Meeting House Committee is hosting Ancestors Day on Saturday, September 25 at the Old Indian Meeting House. The day will open at 11:00 AM. This is a day for Tribal Citizens and family to spend with their ancestors with time set aside for cleaning gravesites and sharing stories of our loved ones.

mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancestors#Tribal Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
SocietyTexarkana Gazette

September Mourn Musings

I was too young to remember the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, or the assassination of President Kennedy. I've often wondered what my young parents were thinking as the United States teetered on the brink of thermonuclear war, and then watched as our nation's leader was killed just a little over a year later.
Richmond, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Richmond E-Cycle Day Scheduled for September 11

~Paper shredding and the collection of electronics, household hazardous waste items and oil-based paints ~. WHAT: Richmond E-Cycle Day for City of Richmond Residents. Stay in their car during the event and roll the windows down. Note: volunteers will take items out of your car. Paper Document Shredding. Up to...
North Bend, ORWorld Link

Unity World Day of Prayer, September 9

Unity By The Bay will participate in this year’s Unity World Day of Prayer with a special prayer service on Thursday, September 9, at 6 p.m. led the by Rev. Karen Lowe. Vaccination and masks are required to attend in-person. Thousands of people will join Silent Unity® — an international,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
AnimalsPosted by
107.9 Jack FM

When Bison Attack In Yellowstone, They Don’t Care If It’s a Car

If you've gone to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or any other type of social media page, there's a good chance you've seen Bison getting angry. 2021 has been a record setting year for attendance in Yellowstone National Park and we've seen MANY videos, pictures and heard stories of Bison/Human interactions. Stay 25 yards away from bison when you see them in Yellowstone.
Public Healthnewsy.com

FEMA Paid $1B To Help Cover COVID Funerals

Matthew Redding, FEMA’s Deputy Director of Individual Assistance, says the agency has paid more than $1 billion to 150,000 people who have applied for help covering coronavirus funeral expenses. The government provides a maximum of $9,000 per deceased individual and up to $35,000 per application for U.S. citizens who can...
LifestyleVoice of America

Tours at Former US Plantations Focus on Telling Truth About Enslavement

Many tours on former plantations in the American South have focused on wealthy white landowning families and glossed over the people who were enslaved. This romanticized version centers on the lavish lifestyles and mansions of the slave owners while disregarding the enslaved people who built the homes and toiled in the fields.
Religiontheflashtoday.com

Graham Street Church of Christ Night of Casseroles

On Thursday evening, the fine folks at Graham Street Church of Christ provided nearly 100 free casseroles to area residents. These folks hold a “Night of Casseroles” event once a month and it is always on the final Thursday of the month. The casseroles are made available to the public for free by the church members as well as some other kind volunteers. The NIght of Casseroles is a drive-thru set up and it begins sharply at 5 pm and continues as long as supplies last. And, they go very quickly. Those interested are encouraged to arrive early and get in line. Questions can be directed to the church at 254-965-4510. The church is located at 312 N. Graham and the Night of Casseroles takes place across the street in the Church of Christ Family Center parking lot! This month, the Graham Street Church of Christ were thrilled to receive volunteer help from numerous SHS students! Way to go, Graham Street Church of Christ!
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

9/11: 20 Years Later

A good deal of the grief of 9/11 had to do with the symbolism involved. The death toll was, of course, unbearable. That can never be diminished. (But in the cold, unfeeling lessons of the last year, America learned just how bad a catastrophic death toll could look.) Rather, it...
Hayden, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

UGM thrift store opens

The Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store opened Thursday at 7761 Government Way in Hayden. “It’s an exciting day for the community and for the UGM Center for Women and Children,” said Executive Director Phil Altmeyer. He thanked supporters for helping the store to open debt-free. “All proceeds will support our...
Lakewood, CAoc-breeze.com

Lakewood to hold Patriot Day ceremony on September 11

Just two weeks after the horrors of Sept. 11, 2001, the City of Lakewood organized a community gathering of solidarity at the Lakewood Civic Center. And every year since, on Sept. 11, residents have again gathered to remember and to show appreciation for our first responders and military personnel who protect and serve us at home and abroad.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Risk in intimacy after COVID vaccination?

There is no doubt that COVID has changed the way we live and date. Being close to a partner brings anxiety to people because they don't know what they can do, so they constantly fear risking their lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy