RIPLEY - New Albany began their quest for a fifth straight volleyball division title with a 3-0 straight set win at Ripley on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Tigers by scores of 25-11, 25-23 and 25-17. "It was slow tonight, we've been playing in a lot of fast-paced games and the first set we came out, dominated, but the second set we let them in it too much," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "I have a feeling it was because we are used to a faster tempo and they were getting some stuff on us like tipping and rolling.