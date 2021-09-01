Cancel
Volusia County, FL

Unofficial end to summer means busy beach weekend

 8 days ago

With the Labor Day holiday comes the unofficial end to summer. And while the warm temperatures will stick around, the long weekend is often the last big hurrah for the beach season. But along with fun in the sun, busy beach days also bring more people, leading to increased risk of incidents in the water, infractions on the sand, and litter. And so, as with all summer holidays, Volusia County is reminding both residents and visitors how to have a safe, enjoyable holiday at the beach.

