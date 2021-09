The Taliban’s claim to be in total control of Afghanistan’s Panjshir province has been disputed by the National Resistance Front (NRF), which condemned the declaration as “false”.A Taliban spokesman on Monday declared victory for the Islamist group, saying it meant “our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war”. However, resistance fighters swiftly said they were still present in “all strategic positions” and “continue to fight”.Images on social media appeared to back up the Taliban’s version of events, though. Meanwhile, Tony Blair has conceded Western forces acted with some naivety during the invasion of Afghanistan two decades...