EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Tommy Stewart’s Dyerwulf – “Indiscriminate Trepidation”

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoner Doom Metal project Tommy Stewart’s Dyerwulf will release their new album – Doomsday Deferred this week, on September 3rd, 2021 on CD, Vinyl and Cassette via Tommy’s label Black Doomba Records. The album is the latest in a lineage for Stewart, who’s origin goes back to Thrash/Heavy Metal legends Hallows Eve on Metal Blade Records, as well as his work as a producer with Blue Ogre Noise Lab and as the owner of Black Doomba Records. Tommy Stewart’s Dyerwulf ‘s live performances often include doom Interpretations of classic Hallows Eve tracks. Doomsday Deferred continues the thread Tommy started long ago – adventurous, riff driven songs of dread and fury, along with his signature vocal delivery. Listen to the new single – “Indiscriminate Trepidation” right now, here at Ghost Cult!

www.ghostcultmag.com

