Most sports include periodic stops in the action. There is no such thing in cross country. You start, and don’t stop until the finish line. “I think that is one of the things that makes this sport so unique is that it requires so much hard work and effort,” Sullivan East cross country coach Christian Watson said. “To be that runner that you want to be you have to put in the work on your own and that is doing those runs on the weekend when you are not with anybody or doing those runs when it rains or you are supposed to run on your own and we don’t have practice as a team.