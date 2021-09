As grandparent of an RSU 24 student, I would be remiss in my duties if I did not express shock and dismay over the “mask policy” your district has proposed [Aug. 17]. It’s shocking that you seem to have allowed yourselves to be bullied by a loud group of selfish people. Last year school continued with students present wearing a mask. As far as I know, not one student got sick or died last year wearing a mask at school. Quite the contrary, those who remained in the classroom learned, in addition to their schoolwork, how to take positive actions, learn personal responsibilities, that they are part of a larger community, that actions they take or don’t take affect others, working together for a common cause, etc.