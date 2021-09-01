Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Library Introduces Waste-Less Living Series

Posted by 
Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 5 days ago

The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library is offering a Waste-less Living series to provide practical, money saving ideas to reduce waste and help our natural world.

First in the series is Waste-Less Living for Beginners at noon, September 17 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Dr. Participants are invited to bring lunch and an outdoor chair to enjoy this event on the lawn in Price Park. Masey DeMoss, Waste Reduction and Recycling Educator, will provide tips and techniques to start the waste-less journey.

Bring a low waste picnic dinner for a Waste-Less Living Picnic at 6:30 pm, September 20 on the lawn in Price Park. Learn how to reduce food waste while saving money, time, and water at home with DeMoss and Laine Roberts, Water Resources Public Education Coordinator. To support home compost and water conservation efforts, the City will be selling discounted compost bins and rain barrels at this event. Participants will be entered in a raffle for a composter.

Finally, Waste-Less Living: Intermediate Level will be offered at noon, October 1 in Price Park. This class is for participants who have started low-waste living, but want some ideas to take this lifestyle even further. Participants can bring lunch, an outdoor chair, and join the presentation on the lawn in Price Park. DeMoss will provide ideas for sustainable actions for reducing waste.

For more information on the Waste-Less Living series please email Melanie Buckingham.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

65
Followers
308
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Compost Bins#Food Waste#The Waste Less Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Fox News

Jean-Paul Belmondo, French actor and 'Breathless' star, dead at 88

Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of the most iconic French actors of the 20th Century and a leading face of the French New Wave, has died at the age of 88. The actor’s agent confirmed the news to the AFP news agency. French press reported he died peacefully at his home in Paris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy