Library Introduces Waste-Less Living Series

The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library is offering a Waste-less Living series to provide practical, money saving ideas to reduce waste and help our natural world.

First in the series is Waste-Less Living for Beginners at noon, September 17 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Dr. Participants are invited to bring lunch and an outdoor chair to enjoy this event on the lawn in Price Park. Masey DeMoss, Waste Reduction and Recycling Educator, will provide tips and techniques to start the waste-less journey.

Bring a low waste picnic dinner for a Waste-Less Living Picnic at 6:30 pm, September 20 on the lawn in Price Park. Learn how to reduce food waste while saving money, time, and water at home with DeMoss and Laine Roberts, Water Resources Public Education Coordinator. To support home compost and water conservation efforts, the City will be selling discounted compost bins and rain barrels at this event. Participants will be entered in a raffle for a composter.

Finally, Waste-Less Living: Intermediate Level will be offered at noon, October 1 in Price Park. This class is for participants who have started low-waste living, but want some ideas to take this lifestyle even further. Participants can bring lunch, an outdoor chair, and join the presentation on the lawn in Price Park. DeMoss will provide ideas for sustainable actions for reducing waste.

For more information on the Waste-Less Living series please email Melanie Buckingham.