Father Of Marine Killed In Kabul Reflects On His Son's Life And Saying 'I Love You'

President Biden says he had a choice when he decided to wrap up the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: So we're left with a simple decision - either follow through on the commitment made by the last administration and leave Afghanistan, or say we weren't leaving and commit another tens of thousands more troops going back to war. That was the choice, the real choice, between leaving or escalating. I was not going to extend this forever war.