On Monday, the Detroit Lions made an initial wave of cuts to get the roster down to 71 players. With 18 moves left to make, Tuesday is going to be a busy day at Allen Park. Adding onto their plate is the fact that other teams have already begun their cuts as well. On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell said for general manager Brad Holmes much of the next few days are going to be spent looking at the waiver wire for players to add to their own roster.