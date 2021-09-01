Cancel
We see gold and silver trading sharply lower by Friday

By The Hightower Report
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Apparently the windfall for gold bulls from the Federal Reserve symposium last week has waned, with prices stalling just under $1827 on Monday. In other words, the markets were relieved that the Fed was not actively planning tapering now, but many analysts and traders think it could be right back on the table if this Friday's nonfarm payroll report approaches 1 million jobs gained. A clue to the unemployment report will be offered in this morning’s ADP jobs report, with expectations for a doubling of the jobs reported last month. Even though the market generally expects tapering to begin next year, a seven-digit US payroll gain for the month of August would certainly rekindle talk of it beginning this year. While not a direct negative influence on prices of gold or silver, China has resumed strategic metal sales to deflate critical input prices. This has a dampening influence on all physical commodities. Yesterday, gold ETF holdings increased by 22,922 ounces, but the remain 6.8% lower on the year. December gold fell back sharply from this week's highs, but the market also rejected a setback to $1,800. It is surprising to see gold close higher yesterday in the face of a significant recovery in the US dollar. On the other hand, the dollar remains near 21-day lows, and Chinese economic data this week has been indicative of a slowing economy, which some suggest could produce some flight to quality buying. Fortunately for the bull camp, Chinese and European inflation data remain hot, and while the markets have not seen noted buying off inflation, sellers should be uncomfortable pressing gold lower in the face of rising consumer and producer prices. An ECB official on Tuesday indicated it could be time to consider tapering, which was not surprising after a European inflation reading reached a 10-year high. Without noted forward motion in global economic data or signs that the Delta variant infection flare is peaking, gold could be forced to fight to hold above $1,800. Even though $1,800 appears to be support, we do not rule out a slide to consolidation support down at $1,785.20 if payrolls exceed expectations of a gain of 750,000 on Friday. Silver was also unable to forge a fresh higher high on Tuesday, and with China selling strategic reserves of industrial materials overnight and the buzz toward physical commodities lacking, the path of least resistance is pointing down. Clearly, a key pivot or bull/bear line is seen at $24.00, but without a trade back above $24.28, we will remain bearish.

