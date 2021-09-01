Cancel
Lake Ozark, MO

Motorists urged to follow No Parking signs

lakenewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral motorists ignored clearly posted No Parking signs during a recent event in Lake Ozark and their vehicles were towed. The Shootout on the Strip Meet and Greet held Aug. 25 closed Bagnell Dam Blvd. (The Strip) from School Road to near Bagnell Dam. As a result, dozens of parking spaces were lost to the event and motorists were able to park outside the closed area on Bagnell Dam Blvd., in two large church parking lots, two parking lots at nearby School of the Osage facilities, and in a spacious area below Bagnell Dam Blvd. owned by Ameren Missouri. Shuttles were available throughout the day.

www.lakenewsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

#Parking Lots#Parking Spaces#Ameren Missouri#Bikefest
