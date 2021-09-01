Cancel
Washington Court House, OH

WHS alumni invited to homecoming game

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 5 days ago

Alumni of Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) are invited to return for the Blue Lion annual homecoming football game. The Blue Lion Marching Band is once again striking up the alumni band to take the field. As the Blue Lion Cheerleaders prepare for the homecoming festivities, they are inviting all of their alumni to join them once again. Washington High School is inviting all former football players of the Blue and White to help build the traditional alumni tunnel during the pregame festivities.

