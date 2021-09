If you had any doubts about the Detroit Lions‘ new regime would have the same obnoxious tagline attached to them, ‘same old Lions,’ it’s time to stop. It seems we can finally put that tagline in the rearview mirror. Although the results in 2021 may be similar, I feel a bit more confident that this organization is at least pointed in the right direction. While the journey may be long, heading in the right direction is at least a positive sign.