Flu Shot Clinic on September 25

mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
 6 days ago

Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Health Services will be hosting a flu shot clinic on Saturday, September 25 at the Health Service Unit. The clinic will be held from 9:00 AM to Noon and 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A flu shot not only protects you, it also helps protect our entire...

mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

Dekalb County, INWANE-TV

DeKalb Co. hosting drive thru flu shot clinic and food drive

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Health Department is hosting a Drive Through, Free Flu Vaccine Clinic and Food Drive on Sept. 29. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., adults 18 and older will be able to receive their flu shot at the Dayspring Community Church located at 2305 Indiana Ave. Vaccines will be administered until 2 p.m. or until the supply is gone, the department said.
Healthdrugstorenews.com

Flu shots available at Walmart

Walmart is helping America stay healthy this flu season by making it easier than ever to get flu shots. Low-cost flu shots are now available in more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies nationwide via walk-up and community flu shot clinics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone aged six...
Healthdrugstorenews.com

Flu shots available at CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic

CVS Health is reminding Americans that as the country continues to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to stay current with vaccinations and other routine health care needs. By getting a flu shot this fall and taking other proactive measures to improve...
PharmaceuticalsPlainview Daily Herald

CVS encourages guests to get flu shots

CVS Health now has flu vaccinations available at its pharmacy locations. The company is encouraging guests to get a flu shot and be proactive in preparation for this year’s flue season. “Getting your flu shot is a great way to be proactive about your health and the health of your...
Healthpinalcentral.com

Flu shots now available at Walgreens

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens is now offering flu shots for everyone ages 3 and up by walk-in or appointment at more than 9,000 store locations nationwide. This year’s flu season coincides with the return to many in-person school, work, travel and social activities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this increased face-to-face interaction may result in an active flu season 1.
HealthKWQC

Hy-Vee offering flu shots

WEST ES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - It may still feel like summer, but the Hy-Vee grocery store chain is getting ready for fall and winter. The company says the flu vaccine is now available at its 275 pharmacies. Drive-thru flu shot clinics will also be offered on select days through Oct. 30. No appointment or prescription is necessary.
Washington County, TNwjhl.com

CVS and Publix offer early Flu shots

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the midst of all of the vaccination talk, two stores do not want you to forget about getting vaccinated against the flu this season. CVS and Publix are two stores that are offering flu shots earlier than normal this year. The move comes after...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
POPSUGAR

Flu Shots Are Still Important This Year — Get Yours Free at One of These Locations

Last year's flu season may have seemed pretty mild, as mask-wearing and social distancing helped to reduce the spread of both flu and COVID-19. But with flu season on the horizon again, and many hospitals already overwhelmed by the Delta variant, we need to be especially vigilant this year — and that means getting your flu shot! Experts recommend getting the flu vaccine as early as possible, starting in September, before the virus begins to spread in the fall and winter. Even if you're late to the party, though, it's better to get the shot than skip it altogether.
Vancouver, WAKATU.com

RSV cases rising in kids earlier than expected, health experts say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — RSV is a highly contagious lung infection that can wreak havoc on kids and now experts say it's showing up earlier than normal. Parents know, usually, it's the fall and winter months that this infection will make its way from kid to kid. The infection can be dangerous as it makes it difficult for kids with developing immune systems to breathe.
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Public HealthWOWK

Hospitals in crisis in least vaccinated state: Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As patients stream into Mississippi hospitals one after another, doctors and nurses have become all too accustomed to the rampant denial and misinformation about COVID-19 in the nation’s least vaccinated state. People in denial about the severity of their own illness or the virus itself, with...
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Advocacy for better transgender health care

“I feel like I have to educate my doctors about my gender identity and transgender health-related needs, including insurance coverage,” my transgender male patient, V, told me on interview. A series of interviews with V for a community outreach project during medical school elucidated a plethora of health care barriers for transgender individuals. V’s list of unmet needs includes transgender-friendly mental health care and LGBTQ+ educated physicians, including complex gender-diverse language and medical knowledge about gender-affirming care. Fortunately, medical schools and residency programs are beginning to adopt more LGBTQ+ education into their curriculum. However, patient access to the already existing LGBTQ+ competent providers is limited, with insurance being a large root of the problem. “My insurance limits who I can receive mental health and gender-affirming medical care from,” V reinforced during our last interview.
PharmaceuticalsThe Weather Channel

No Serious Health Effects Linked to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: Study

A team of researchers combining the health records of 6.2 million patients found no serious health effects that could be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. The study, published in the journal JAMA, indicates mRNA Covid-19 vaccines were not associated with significantly higher rates of 23 serious...

