Claremont, CA

Social Security: The Lights Are Blinking Red

By jpitney
cmc.edu
 8 days ago

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget sums up the annual report of Social Security trustees:. The Social Security program is only 13 years from insolvency, and action must be taken promptly to prevent an across-the-board benefit cut for many current and future beneficiaries. The Trustees project the Social Security OASI trust fund will deplete its reserves by 2033, while the SSDI trust fund will be exhausted by 2057. On a theoretical combined basis – assuming revenue is reallocated between the trust funds in the years between OASI and SSDI insolvency – Social Security will become insolvent by 2034. Upon insolvency, all beneficiaries regardless of age, income, or need will face a 22 percent across-the-board benefit cut, which will grow to 26 percent by the end of the projection window.

