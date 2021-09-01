Why Is Everyone in Greece Without Me?

Travis Barker and GF Kourtney Kardashian just returned from a lavish European vacation and he’s warming up to the idea of flying more thanks to her. Travis Barker, 45, hadn’t flown for 12 years after being on a plane that crashed and killed four people — but just recently, the rockstar has flown twice with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The pair recently jetted off to Mexico and then Italy for back-to-back romantic getaways, and he’s feeling a bit better about it all, thanks to Kourt. “Travis is slowly getting more comfortable with traveling now,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And it’s all thanks to Kourtney. Kourtney travels a lot so you probably will start seeing him flying more as time goes on.”