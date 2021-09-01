Why Is Everyone in Greece Without Me?
It appears all the celebrities have been going on their little European vacations this summer. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry brought their chaotic and corny energy to Venice. Sharon Stone also went to Venice, as did Ciara and Russell Wilson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Angelina Jolie, and J.Lo. Speaking of J.Lo, Bennifer and A-Rod took dueling yachts in St. Tropez. Vanessa Hudgens vacationed in Capri. The Biebers went to Greece. Ariana Grande sat in a big Dutch clog in Amsterdam. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kissed on a yacht in southern Tuscany. Even Paris Hilton was able to take a break from “sliving” to sit on a catamaran in Corsica. This all begs the obvious question: Which celebrity will let me come on their next European vacation? Hmm?www.thecut.com
