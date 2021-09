(LOOTPRESS) – To close out a summer driving season that will inevitably have had the highest average gas prices since the summer of 2014, Labor Day weekend prices at the pump are expected to be the highest in seven years at $3.11 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. Though prices have recently begun trending lower, drivers can expect to pay around 90¢ per gallon more than they did on Labor Day, 2020.