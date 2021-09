Earlier this summer, my husband commented that he really liked the funny looking yellow flowers in a pot by the front porch. I was puzzled because the pot had sedum in it, not anything with yellow blooms. I checked the pot and found small, bright yellow nubbins sticking out of the soil. By the next afternoon, the nubbins had morphed into small, yellow mushrooms. The mystery of the “flowers” was solved, but not many days later, several people posted photos on Facebook of yellow mushrooms that had suddenly appeared in their flowerpots. There seemed to be an epidemic of the things.