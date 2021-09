The novel coronavirus, Covid-19, is unfortunately still a dangerous virus that is part of our lives. In an effort to reduce the risk of Covid-19 exposure and to help prevent the spread of the virus, you should not attend Cove Fest if you had exposure to an individual infected (or suspected of being infected) with Covid-19 within the last 14 days and/or you are experiencing or have experienced in the past 14 days Covid-19 symptoms including, but not limited to fever, cough or shortness of breath.