Higgins Art Gallery at Cape Cod Community College Invites Indigenous Artists to Participate in Community Project
This art project aims at creating bridges between Cape Cod artists and to make visible the invisible communities that have created the fabric of Cape Cod. Since the arrival of the Pilgrims, colonization has done tremendous damages to The Wampanoag Nation. People of color living on Cape Cod, including Cape Verdean, immigrant, Brazilian and others, have been segregated and often discriminated against.mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
