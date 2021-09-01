Higgins Art Gallery at Cape Cod Community College Invites Indigenous Artists to Participate in Community Project

The other day, I was fortunate enough to attend a three-hour art exhibition staged in a public place, but nevertheless presented under conditions in which it was easier to ask forgiveness than to get permission. Because of the semi-underground nature of that wonderfully experimental show, I still feel uncomfortable writing about it; this is not the case with Employees of the Month, the current show at 378 Gallery in Candler Park. The artists in this show have been staging borderline events of one sort or another for four decades and gallery manager Tom Zarrilli has been up to his wry transgressions for just as long. About this, more in a moment.