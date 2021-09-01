Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Icebreaker Takes Steps Toward Plastic-free Material Goal

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand-based natural performance apparel company, icebreaker, is launching a seasonal collection to further inspire customers to make the ‘Move to natural’ and adopt natural performance essentials into their everyday lives. This includes the announcement of both new and updated heritage products, featuring 100% merino and plant-based alternatives. This season,...

shop-eat-surf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icebreaker#Plastic#Hard Choices#Global Brand#Transparency Report#Mink Espresso#Kale Loden#Mens Womens#The Merino Roll Neck#Black And Espresso#9 6 Womens#Fw21#The Quantum Hood Iii#The Quantum Iii#150gm Jersey Fabric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Cambridge, MABoston Globe

Cambridge startup takes big step toward clean fusion power

It’s one of the oldest jokes in science: “Nuclear fusion will always be 20 years away.”. But on Wednesday, scientists at the startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Cambridge said they’ve moved up the timeline by a decade, thanks to a breakthrough that could potentially have clean-running fusion plants online by the early 2030s.
BusinessArkansas Online

Lotus unit takes step toward e-car switch

Units of Lotus and electric-vehicle upstart Nio signed an investment pact as the Chinese owner of the iconic maker of British sports and racing cars seeks to transform it into an all-electric brand. Lotus Technology and Nio will explore collaboration in areas including high-end intelligent EVs, according to a statement....
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Backers Take Another Step Toward First-Ever Carbon Dioxide Pipeline

(Des Moines, IA) — The process is underway that could lead to the construction of the first-ever carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey says Summit Carbon Solutions is considering the pipeline known as the “Midwest Carbon Express.” It is proposed to run through several Midwest states, including 30 counties in Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions is an affiliate of the Summit Agricultural Group owned by Bruce Rastetter of Alden. Tormey says the project would be classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline — and that is why it falls under the I-U-B’s jurisdiction. The project would partner with a number of ethanol plants in five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquified carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic storage locations.
Industrywa.gov

Towards a goal of zero spills

This blog is a joint publication from the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association (PMSA) and Ecology’s Spill Prevention, Preparedness and Response Program. Washington now has the lowest spill rate in the nation from commercial vessels engaging in international and coastwise trade, calling on Puget Sound ports. Working with our partners, such as the shipping industry, federal agencies, and other stakeholders we have continued to improve the shipping system to not only safely use these waterways but also to protect the environment. Continuing the work with our partners, we are building on our environmental stewardship record and working to provide more jurisdictional clarity, proactive management, and continuous improvement and collaboration.
Environmentdecorhint.com

How to Paint Plastic Planters in 3 steps

This post may contain affiliate links. Learn more here. A full tutorial on how to paint plastic planters for use outdoors. I recently painted our two black plastic planters to white ones, and the process was so quick and easy! This completely changed the look of our front porch and I can’t wait to share the full tutorial with you here.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Plastic-Free Pet Food Packaging

Mars Petcare has announced a new change for its multipack pet food products that will help to reduce plastic waste and bolster recycling. The announcement highlights an elimination of plastic shrink film in favor of cardboard across its entire lineup of brands including Whiskas, Pedigree, Kitekate and Chappie in the UK. This packaging change will reportedly see 180-tonnes of plastic waste, or roughly 15-million pieces of plastic, diverted from the landfill every year.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

iSoftBet takes ‘another step’ towards it LatAm expansion via Corporacion Tecnodata

ISoftBet has taken “yet another step” towards its Latin American expansion as the online games supplier and content aggregator teams-up with Corporacion Tecnodata. Following the link-up, iSoftBet’s catalogue of slot titles will be launched with Technodata’s brand, Sellatuparley, with its LatAm-based players gaining access to titles such as Secrets of the Sorcerer, Wild Hammer Megaways and Ancients of Korea.
Energy IndustryIdaho State Journal

INL assists in hydrogen project to move energy market toward carbon-free goal

Idaho National Laboratory is partnering with one of the nation’s leading energy producers to explore the benefits of hydrogen production. Exelon Generation announced in an Aug. 18 news release that it has received a U.S. Department of Energy grant for a project that will be conducted at Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station in Oswego, New York.
Industrybizjournals

Airline takes a bigger step toward getting its employees vaccinated

Delta Airlines is taking a big step toward getting employees vaccinated against Covid-19. The Atlanta-based carrier will charge employees who are not vaccinated $200 a month through their insurance, it announced Wednesday. It becomes one of the more drastic measures a company is taking to ensure its employees and customers...
Industryplasticstoday.com

Knowde Launches Sourcing Platform for Plastic Packaging Materials

Knowde, an online marketplace for ingredients, polymers, and chemistry, announced the launch of the plastics for packaging segment of its global platform. Specifiers, converters, compounders, and buyers can search, filter, collaborate, request samples and quotes, and purchase everything from raw materials to compounded products in one place. Knowde’s plastics for...
Designers & CollectionsEssence

This Black Designer Created A Solution For "Funn" Sized Petite Women Looking For Clothes That Fit

Mikaela Funn is the founder and creator of Mini's. Mikaela Funn didn’t just come up with the idea for a clothing line out of the blue, but it’s something that she’s been sitting on for a minute. Growing up, her godmother always called her by her nickname “Miss Mini” because she was always a petite girl, but it wasn’t until high school that she got the idea to start a clothing brand specifically for “tiny women,” as she calls it.
Food & Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Laithwaites Wine Launches Rebranding Initiative, Expands and Enriches Customer Base

Globally sourced wine subscription brand reveals modern branding and fresh offerings. Laithwaites, a leading wine home delivery brand offering exclusive wines through vineyard partnerships all over the world, today announces a reimagined brand look and reinvigorated mission. With a 50-year history of wine pioneering and award-winning service, Laithwaites gives its customers access to the world’s most interesting and best-value wines, while sharing the fascinating stories behind them. This world-renowned brand is now placing an even greater emphasis on introducing US wine lovers to authentic finds from all parts of the globe.
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

Osprey uses recycled plastic fabric for durable bags

Osprey is a well-established outdoor gear brand. Since the company launched in 1974, every product has passed through the hands of founder Mike Pfotenhauer, who maintains high standards in regards to the company values of innovation, integrity, quality, respect and stewardship. In alignment with this philosophy, the newest releases are made using recycled plastic water bottles for a sustainable approach. Each of these new additions is also guaranteed, like every product at Osprey, with the company vow to “repair any damage or defect for any reason free of charge-whether it was purchased in 1974 or yesterday.”
Environmentecomagazine.com

REV Ocean and Aclima to Champion New Sustainable Clothing for Ocean Research

REV Ocean and the Norwegian wool clothing manufacturer Aclima have entered into a cooperation agreement to develop new sustainable solutions in the textile industry. REV Ocean is focused on creating positive change for the ocean and is currently building a new state-of-the-art research vessel with global capabilities and ambitions. The companies’ sustainability program encompasses all aspects of the vessel’s operations, including building materials, energy, waste, clothing, food, etc. Ultimately, the goal is to be as sustainable as possible, including clothing, and to incorporate innovative natural products. The collaboration will look at how marine plastic can be used in clothing in new and innovative ways, and investigate what opportunities lie in raw materials such as seaweed and fish skin. In addition, a limited edition and special wool clothing line are being planned in collaboration with the wider REV Ocean network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy