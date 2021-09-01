Cancel
Four-Week Diabetes Management Series Starts October 7

 6 days ago

Learn the skills you need to effectively control diabetes at a four-week workshop. The Diabetes Management Class will begin on Thursday, October 7 at 2:30 PM. Classes will continue each Thursday from 2:30 to 3:30 PM at the Health Service Unit Administration Building. The program will be taught by a...

Jackson, MS

Monitoring diabetes patients remotely key to better disease management

Diabetic for a decade, Dana Rhodes works hard to keep his disease under control. But it hasn’t always been that way. “I really didn’t take care of it, and my sugar was running high,” said Rhodes, a retiree who lives in Ripley in rural Tippah County. “I finally made my mind up that I was going to take it seriously and to discipline myself.”
Health

Smart Meter launches Iglucose for gestational diabetes management

Smart Meter LLC has launched its Iglucose blood glucose monitoring system for managing gestational diabetes. According to the CDC, every year, 2% to 10% of, or 700,000, pregnancies in the U.S. are affected by gestational diabetes, with incidences increasing worldwide. Usually tested around week 24 of pregnancy, gestational diabetes can cause severe complications in women including preeclampsia, hypoglycemia and babies born large for gestational age.
Naples, FL

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.
Health
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Public Health
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
EatThis

Signs You Have a Delta Infection, Says Expert

COVID-19 cases "are increasing significantly," Dr. Robert Murphy, a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and the executive director for The Institute for Global Health, said to WGN. Fueled by the "more transmissible" Delta variant, it's infecting more than 150,000 Americans a day, especially those in areas with low vaccination. How can you tell if you have Delta? Read on for 5 pieces of Dr. Murphy's essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Los Angeles County, CA
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Florida State

Florida Woman Dies Of Brain Disease After Taking Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(Natural News) A woman in Florida died of a rare brain disease three months after she received her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Cheryl Cohen, 64, got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. She received the second dose on April 25. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)
Public Health

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public Health

Common hypertension drug may help treat severe COVID-19

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal condition involving lung damage, and experts often associate it with severe COVID-19. There is a link between high mortality rates and COVID-19-induced ARDS, which is why there is an urgent need for effective treatments. An uncontrolled, excessive immune response to the...
Public Health
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
Pharmaceuticals

No Serious Health Effects Linked to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: Study

A team of researchers combining the health records of 6.2 million patients found no serious health effects that could be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. The study, published in the journal JAMA, indicates mRNA Covid-19 vaccines were not associated with significantly higher rates of 23 serious...
Diseases & Treatments

USPSTF Says Start Diabetes Screen at Age 35 for Those With Overweight, Obesity

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening adults aged 35 to 70 years with overweight or obesity for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, and offering preventive interventions. These recommendations form the basis of a final recommendation statement published in the Aug. 24/31 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Risk in intimacy after COVID vaccination?

There is no doubt that COVID has changed the way we live and date. Being close to a partner brings anxiety to people because they don't know what they can do, so they constantly fear risking their lives.
Public Health

Alzheimer’s Insights: Online Alzheimer’s Help During COVID

Remember Robinson Crusoe? He was stranded on a desert island and forced to fend for himself to survive. You may be feeling like Mr. Crusoe right now as the pandemic stretches on. It can be especially hard if you are a caregiver for someone living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

