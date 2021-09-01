Honoring Words of Our Tribal Members: By Wampanoag Deer Clan Mother joan avant
In 1996, Wampanoag medicine man Slow Turtle (John Peters) stated, “From the very beginning man was made clear that, his task was to preserve the land for those to come. We speak of seven generations. Each Indian understood what his or her responsibility was to care for the land for generations to come. We all know that the earth sustains us by watching nature. The muskrat still possesses the knowledge that he had in the beginning. The Indians built their homes the same way. Today people would call such a story a legend. It may be. Legends are pictures that contain truths that the spirit itself works through nature and by reading her script we can conform our lives in harmony with the Creator” [avant-2010.mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
