DOJ Funds Victim Services

Crime Victim Services is looking for the residents of Lima to come together to better the community. Crime Victim Services with the support of United Way Greater Lima will be holding a guided discussion for 6th ward residents about crime in the 6th ward. The event will have childcare for people with children, and a dinner provided to those in attendance. The discussion is open to any resident of Lima, which will identify the leading causes of harm, how they can eliminate violence, develop appropriate community responses, and have the voices heard of the residents, and to make the community safer.