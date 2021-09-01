DOJ Funds Victim Services
Thanks to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Victim Services are available to Tribal Enrolled Adults, Spouse and Children who have been affected by Crime. A Crime Victim may experience: Adult Physical/Sexual Assault or Sexual Abuse as a Child, Burglary, Child Physical Abuse/Neglect, Child Sexual Abuse/Assault, Domestic Violence, DUI Incidents, Elder Abuse, Human Trafficking, Identity Theft, Kidnapping, Robbery, Stalking/Harassment, Teen Dating victimization and more.mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
