Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

DOJ Funds Victim Services

mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
 6 days ago

Thanks to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Victim Services are available to Tribal Enrolled Adults, Spouse and Children who have been affected by Crime. A Crime Victim may experience: Adult Physical/Sexual Assault or Sexual Abuse as a Child, Burglary, Child Physical Abuse/Neglect, Child Sexual Abuse/Assault, Domestic Violence, DUI Incidents, Elder Abuse, Human Trafficking, Identity Theft, Kidnapping, Robbery, Stalking/Harassment, Teen Dating victimization and more.

mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Kidnapping#Doj#Sex Abuse#Domestic Violence#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Tribal Enrolled Adults#Dui Incidents#Teen Dating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Related
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Crime Victim Services to hold guided discussion on crime in Lima

Crime Victim Services is looking for the residents of Lima to come together to better the community. Crime Victim Services with the support of United Way Greater Lima will be holding a guided discussion for 6th ward residents about crime in the 6th ward. The event will have childcare for people with children, and a dinner provided to those in attendance. The discussion is open to any resident of Lima, which will identify the leading causes of harm, how they can eliminate violence, develop appropriate community responses, and have the voices heard of the residents, and to make the community safer.
LawLaw.com

DVSJA Paves the Way for Better Informed Sentencing

It has been more than two years since the New York Legislature enacted the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act (DVSJA), authorizing alternative sentences for people charged with a criminal offense who were victims of domestic violence and for whom the abuse was a “significant contributing factor” to their “criminal behavior” (Penal Law §60.12) and resentencing relief (CPL §440.47).
Public Safetywmleader.com

Subpoenas issued as Cuomo ‘grope’ accuser meets with investigators

The state worker who’s accused disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her inside the Executive Mansion met with criminal investigators Monday morning — and authorities are using subpoenas to gather additional evidence, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said. Brittany Commisso, 33, spent “several hours” being interviewed in connection with the...
Public Safetymichiganradio.org

Admitted Whitmer kidnap plotter to be sentenced Wednesday

One of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. 25 year old Ty Garbin is the only federal defendant in the kidnapping case to plead guilty. He’s cooperating with the investigation, which is why prosecutors are asking the judge to only sentence Garbin to nine years in prison.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Topeka organizations granted funds to assist crime victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Topeka organizations have been granted funds to help victims of crime. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says five organizations in Topeka have been awarded over $262,000 in grants to help provide services to victims of crime. According to AG Schmidt, the grants awarded are as follows:
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Washington County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Woman Accused Of Keeping Sister Locked In A Wooden Cage Pleads Guilty

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County woman accused of keeping her sister locked in a wooden cage has pleaded guilty. (Photo Courtesy U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office) Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that Leona Biser has pleaded guilty to neglect of a care-dependent person and abuse of a care-dependent person. A Washington County judge sentenced her to up to 23 months in prison and two years probation. Investigators say Biser kept her sister in a “man-made cell” that sat in the living room of their home on Sixth Street in Vestaburg. Officials responded to the home in November 2019...
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Precious Stephens, A Former Emergency Dispatcher, On The Run After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Callers While On Duty

A Louisiana emergency dispatcher is in hot water after not following through with her duties late last month. Law and Crime reported that 25-year-old Precious Stephens was accused of hanging up on callers and not retrieving information to assist those in need. A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) investigation revealed Stephens allegedly disconnected emergency calls and failed to transfer calls to other dispatchers to do the job.
Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

Rape Investigation Arrest

Alexandria, La. (September 1, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in connection with a rape investigation. John Bordelon, 64, of Alexandria, has been charged with first degree rape and molestation of a juvenile. This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact...

Comments / 0

Community Policy