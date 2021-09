It was 36 years ago today when as the co-host of the morning show on 92.7 WOBM I received a call from Point Pleasant Hospital (now long gone) that I should get there fairly soon because my wife Jane was in labor. I bolted out of the studio and drove from Bayville to Point Pleasant in record time, parked my car, ran to the floor and was given hospital scrubs and told to wait in a room. I was by myself for what seemed like an eternity when a nurse came in and told me that because the baby was in fetal distress they would have to do a Cesarean section. Oh and I could not come in.