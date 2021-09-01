Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Hidden bacterial hairs power nature’s ‘electric grid’

EurekAlert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hair-like protein hidden inside bacteria serves as a sort of on-off switch for nature’s “electric grid,” a global web of bacteria-generated nanowires that permeates all oxygen-less soil and deep ocean beds, Yale researchers report in the journal Nature. “The ground beneath our feet, the entire globe, is electrically wired,” said Nikhil Malvankar, assistant professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry at the Microbial Sciences Institute at Yale’s West Campus and senior author of the paper. “These previously hidden bacterial hairs are the molecular switch controlling the release of nanowires that make up nature’s electrical grid.”

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Electric Grid#Biofuels#Hairs#Living Things#Yale University A#Columbia University#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
SciencePhys.org

Study reveals threat of catastrophic supervolcano eruptions ever-present

Curtin scientists are part of an international research team that studied an ancient supervolcano in Indonesia and found such volcanoes remain active and hazardous for thousands of years after a super-eruption, prompting the need for a rethink of how these potentially catastrophic events are predicted. Associate Professor Martin Danišík, lead...
WildlifePhys.org

Tracking genetically modified animals

McGill University researchers have discovered a new way to track genetically modified animals using the artificial transgenes they leave behind in the environment. The discovery provides a powerful new tool to locate and manage genetically modified animals that have escaped or been released into the wild. The magic of eDNA.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

A unique mixture of salts may have sparked life on Earth, study suggests

Scientists have shown how a unique “blend of salts,” in the presence of heat flows facilitated by volcanic rock fissures, may have sparked the formation of Earth’s first self-replicating molecules.Earlier studies had hypothesised that primordial Earth could have been an “RNA world” with soups of the chemical Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) — which while similar genetic “blueprint” molecule DNA, can also act as chemical catalyst — morphing into different shapes and speeding up reactions.Previous research has also indicated that RNA molecules could catalyse the replication of other RNA strands, and initiate the formation of self-sustaining bubbles of molecules. However, the range...
EngineeringBBC

Scientists send robots to study melting glacier

A team of Scottish and Norwegian scientists are sending robots to the face of a melting glacier to take samples. The work is too dangerous for humans to do due to the risk of of huge chunks of ice breaking off - a process called calving - and collapsing on them.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Selenium May Support Microbial Life Deep in Earth’s Continental Crust

International drilling efforts over the last decades into the seafloor have provided increasing evidence for the existence of an extensive deep biosphere below the seafloor. There, circulating fluids in the sub-seafloor deliver chemical compounds from which energy is produced to fuel microbial life in such deep ecosystems. Our understanding of the role of such chemolithotrophic microbes in the continental deep biosphere, however, is much more limited due to poor accessibility.
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

Pollution gets into your bones literally, according to science

An analysis of human remains from a period of approximately 12,000 years reveals that metallic particles in the air adhere to bones and teeth. Scientists point to a future with a high degree of toxic concentration because of this process accentuated with intensive industrialization. What are the most polluted places...
Energy IndustryThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tidal Turbine Harnesses the Tides, Exports Power to Grid

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ah, Scotland. Home of the Loch Ness Monster, birthplace of...
WildlifePosted by
Popular Science

Oil-eating bacteria can survive in frigid Canadian waters

Over 40 major oil spills—each over 10,000 barrels or 420,000 gallons—into United States waters since the late 1960s, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The largest one being the 2010 Deepwater Horizon well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico. The explosion killed 11 people and more than ten years after the major spill, scientists are still unsure about the long-term environmental impacts.
Sciencesciencenewsforstudents.org

Just a tiny share of the DNA in us is unique to humans

The DNA that make us uniquely human may come in small bits that are sandwiched between what we inherited from our extinct ancestors. Those small bits don’t add up to much. Perhaps just 1.5 to 7 percent of our genetic instruction book — or genome — is uniquely human. Researchers shared their new finding July 16 in Science Advances.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Calling Through the DNA Wire: A Newly Discovered Genetic “Switch”

Proteins communicating through the DNA molecule constitute a newly discovered genetic “switch.”. Proteins can communicate through DNA, conducting a long-distance dialogue that serves as a kind of genetic “switch,” according to Weizmann Institute of Science researchers. They found that the binding of proteins to one site of a DNA molecule can physically affect another binding site at a distant location, and that this “peer effect” activates certain genes. This effect had previously been observed in artificial systems, but the Weizmann study is the first to show it takes place in the DNA of living organisms.
TravelPhys.org

Evolutionary 'time travel' reveals enzyme's origins, possible future designs

"The distinction between the past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion," Albert Einstein wrote. Perhaps this is nowhere more evident than in protein evolution, where past and present versions of the same enzyme exist in different species today, with implications for future enzyme design. Now, researchers have used evolutionary "time travel" to learn how an enzyme evolved over time, from one of Earth's most ancient organisms to modern-day humans.
Earth Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

The Heat of the Inner Earth Might Destroy the Thwaites Glacier

The planet is getting warmer due to carbon emissions from human beings. Scientists have calculated that if emissions are not reduced quickly, there will be irreversible damage to the environment by the end of this century. Climate change impacts are already being felt all over the world. Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe. Sea levels are rising as glaciers are melting.
WildlifePhys.org

Hidden in the seeds: Bacteria found to survive the harsh interior of passion fruit seeds

Similar to the well-known human gut-resident microbes, the inside of a plant can also shelter microorganisms. Residing inside roots, stems, leaves, fruits, and even seeds, and developing a synergistic relationship with their host, these "endophytic" microorganisms need not necessarily harm the plant. Instead, they are often beneficial in germination, growth, and defense. However, plant interiors also contain many "secondary metabolites," which are natural bioactive compounds that have strong antimicrobial properties, making this environment typically hostile for microorganisms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy