Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

When walked on, these wooden floors harvest enough energy to turn on a lightbulb

EurekAlert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Switzerland are tapping into an unexpected energy source right under our feet: wooden floorings. Their nanogenerator, presented September 1 in the journal Matter, enables wood to generate energy from our footfalls. They also improved the wood used in the their nanogenerator with a combination of a silicone coating and embedded nanocrystals, resulting in a device that was 80 times more efficient—enough to power LED lightbulbs and small electronics.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Mechanical Energy#Lightbulbs#Wood Materials Science#Pdms#Snf#Matter Cp#Cell Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Related
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
Interior Designwe-heart.com

Considering alternatives to wooden flooring for your home? Discover the benefits of engineered flooring...

What Are The Benefits Of Engineered Flooring For Your Home?. Give a better boost to the interiors of your home. Go for engineered flooring as opposed to the traditional forms of wood flooring. You can also mix and match varieties that suit the overall décor of your home. Checking the main floor and the subfloor strata and then including flooring in your home can be a better option if you want to enhance the overall resale value of the home.
EnvironmentIFLScience

A "Solar Tsunami" Could Entirely Wipe Out The Internet Within A Decade, Suggests Study

A new study has concluded that if a particularly large solar storm were to happen, it could mean the worst thing imaginable – the global internet could go down. In a paper published to SIGCOMM 21, researchers from the University of California detail the devastating effects a geomagnetic storm could have on the world’s underwater cables, blocking the flow of information and darkening a world that relies so desperately on the internet. They believe their new research should highlight the need for strong mitigation technologies to prevent this from happening.
Energy IndustryCosmos

Turning the tide on wave energy

Ocean waves have long been heralded as a source of energy, but so far it’s been difficult to turn this energy into electricity in a commercially viable way. A team of Australian and Chinese researchers has advanced the cause, developing a device that is twice as effective as any existing technologies.
SciencePopular Science

Humans just generated nuclear energy akin to a star

In a new experiment involving an abundance of laser beams and tiny hydrogen fuel pellets, physicists initiated powerful and unprecedented nuclear fusion, releasing the greatest amount of energy ever achieved for their lab and bringing scientists one step closer to the goal of “ignition,” which researchers hope could set off a new era of clean energy technology.
SwitzerlandNew Scientist

Wooden floors laced with silicon generate electricity from footsteps

Wooden floors infused with silicon and metal ions can generate enough electrical power from human footsteps to light LED bulbs. Researchers hope that they could provide a green energy source for homes. Some materials can generate an electrical charge when they come into contact with another such material and are...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Vice

Government Scientists Have Made a Fusion Energy Breakthrough

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have used ultraviolet light from nearly 200 lasers to reach a new milestone in their ambitious goal of igniting nuclear fusion, which is the same type of reaction that occurs in the Sun and other stars and could usher in a new era of renewable clean energy.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers produce a 10-quadrillion watt fusion power burst

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have reached a milestone in their fusion experiments. The researchers were able to ignite a burst that produced over 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power. Scientists on the project say they have validated the laser-driven implosion techniques that have been studied at both the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics.
Sciencetheiet.org

Nanogenerators enable wooden floors to produce electricity

A wood-based 'nanogenerator' has been developed that can generate energy from footfalls on wooden flooring. Swiss researchers used a combination of a silicone coating and embedded nanocrystals to create a device that could power LED lightbulbs and small electronics. The team began by transforming wood into a nanogenerator by sandwiching...
SciencePhys.org

World-first detector designed by dark matter researchers records rare events

A ground-breaking detector that aims to use quartz to capture high frequency gravitational waves has been built by researchers at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics (CDM) and the University of Western Australia. In its first 153 days of operation, two events were detected that could,...
Energy Industrymhlas.com

Shedding Light on Lightbulbs

Don’t be left in the dark when choosing lightbulbs. Lighting accounts for up to 20 percent of a household’s energy bill, and untold numbers of bulbs end up in landfills. Let’s illuminate some bulb options to increase savings and reduce waste. Incandescent bulbs, the iconic symbol for a bright idea,...
IndustryPopular Mechanics

Duck Feathers Are the Next Revolution for the World’s Biggest Ships

When the Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal last spring, the world was reminded of the sheer enormity of today’s container ships—they’ve doubled in size over the past 20 years alone. But despite the highly publicized logjam, experts predict that these vessels, which transport an estimated 90 percent of the world’s goods, will only continue to grow.
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

Pollution gets into your bones literally, according to science

An analysis of human remains from a period of approximately 12,000 years reveals that metallic particles in the air adhere to bones and teeth. Scientists point to a future with a high degree of toxic concentration because of this process accentuated with intensive industrialization. What are the most polluted places...
EngineeringPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers create a wooden floor that generates electricity

Researchers from Switzerland have devised a method that allows the harvesting of electricity from walking on a wooden floor. The technology is called a nanogenerator and enables enough electric power to be generated from walking to power a lightbulb in testing. Researchers on the project improved the wood flooring their nanogenerator uses by integrating a combination of a special silicone coating and embedded nanocrystals.
TechnologyFast Company

What if walking around on your wood floors powered your home?

In a video from Swiss researchers, someone steps repeatedly on a small square of wood flooring that is wired to a lightbulb, and with every step, the light bulb flickers on. Just by walking on the wood flooring, the person has generated electricity. This works through something called the triboelectric...
LifestyleDesign Taxi

Nightclub Is Turning Body Heat Into Energy To Power Its Equipment

In The Flintstones, equipment is powered by pedaling, running, and other means of manual activity. It turns out that this concept works in the modern era. Glasgow’s SWG3 nightclub is drawing from the body heat of partygoers and staff to run its heating and cooling outlets. At the SWG3 club,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy