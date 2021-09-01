When walked on, these wooden floors harvest enough energy to turn on a lightbulb

What Are The Benefits Of Engineered Flooring For Your Home?. Give a better boost to the interiors of your home. Go for engineered flooring as opposed to the traditional forms of wood flooring. You can also mix and match varieties that suit the overall décor of your home. Checking the main floor and the subfloor strata and then including flooring in your home can be a better option if you want to enhance the overall resale value of the home.