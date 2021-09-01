Disneyland To Extend Holiday Season Festivities
The holidays at Disneyland Resort have been extended an extra three days this year, running from November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022. With Sleeping Beauty’s castle decorated for the season, “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade which will be held multiple times a day, the “Believe in Holiday Magic” fireworks show, snow on Main Street, U.S.A. and more, guests can enjoy all of the beloved holiday traditions at Disneyland, including a few new ones.www.travelpulse.com
