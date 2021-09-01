Cancel
Travel

Disneyland To Extend Holiday Season Festivities

TravelPulse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays at Disneyland Resort have been extended an extra three days this year, running from November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022. With Sleeping Beauty’s castle decorated for the season, “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade which will be held multiple times a day, the “Believe in Holiday Magic” fireworks show, snow on Main Street, U.S.A. and more, guests can enjoy all of the beloved holiday traditions at Disneyland, including a few new ones.

Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates of the Caribbean Information Disappears From Disney World Website

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you’re probably familiar with the fact that every ride and attraction on Disney property has its very own webpage. On these pages, Guests can find official ride descriptions, height requirements, photo galleries, and more. Beginning last night, however, most of the information on the page for Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride disappeared.
Travelkennythepirate.com

Walt Disney World has a New Merchandise Protocol that we Love

We all love bringing home a few Disney souvenirs that help us to remember the “Most Magical Place on Earth.” Walt Disney World now has a new merchandise protocol in place that will help even more Disney Guests to be able to bring home the “magic.” Check this out below.
Lifestyleallears.net

11 Problems Everyone Experiences at Walt Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, you can still have problems come up on your trip!. Sometimes things happen that are completely out of your control, like rides being down or stormy weather, and then there are some issues that almost everyone encounters while at Disney, no matter what! We’re here to talk about how to hopefully prevent those problems, alleviate them, or just reassure you that we all go through the same things.
LifestyleWDW News Today

Living with the Land Remains Closed for Thirteenth Consecutive Day at EPCOT

There’s been a severe lack of vegetation viewing at EPCOT as one of the park’s longest-running attractions, Living with the Land, remains closed for the thirteenth consecutive day. The attraction’s unplanned downtime began August 21st, with Cast Members left standing out in front of the entrance notifying guests of the...
LifestyleComicBook

Classic Disney World Ride Reopens After Unexpected Two-Week Shutdown

A classic Disney World ride is welcoming visitors once again after an unexplained two-week long absence. The Living With the Land boat ride was officially re-opened today for the first time in two weeks, following its unexpected and unannounced shutdown back on August 21st. No reasons were given for the shutdown, but at least one Disney Parks blog claimed it was due to a "safety issue" involving a technical issue with the ride's alarm system.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Extinct Disney Restaurant Meal Returns From the Dead

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, one of the best things to do is eat!. Disney has hundreds of locations for Guests to choose from which all range in terms of price, offerings, and locations. Of course, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom all have delicious food options, Disney Springs is a fantastic (and free) spot to go if you want amazing food.
Denver, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Good Times Restaurants thanks Bad Daddy’s staff with extended holiday

DENVER – Good Times Restaurants is showing its appreciation for employees by designating Tuesday, Sept. 7, as “Bad Daddy’s Labor Day!”. The company is giving employees of the gourmet burger bar the day off to thank them for their work. In addition, Good Times Restaurants will roll out more benefits, holiday bonuses and pay structure for both Bad Daddy’s and its quick service brand – Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Attraction Remains Unexpectedly Closed After 6 Days

Typically, when a Disney attraction experiences a temporary closure, it is back up and running within a few minutes (or, sometimes, hours). We see popular Walt Disney World attractions such as Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, Expedition Everest, and more close often — but their closures are typically never too long. At the beginning of this year, we saw Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith temporarily close for five days, as maintenance needed to be performed on the attraction. Still, now, it seems another Disney World attraction has taken its place for the longest unplanned closure this year.
TravelInside the Magic

“I Needed to Urinate”: Woman Asked to Leave Disney Park For Her Behavior

There is one thing that most Disneyland visitors know to be fact — a day at Disneyland Resort can be long, hot, and exhausting. Between the crowds, the food, and having to wait in massive lines to ride some of your favorite attractions, Disneyland can really take it out of you. That can lead to Guests making decisions that they would not make under normal circumstances.
Festivalgoodhousekeeping.com

The 29 Best Fall Festivals and Fairs to Take in the Autumn Air

Spending your autumn days surrounded by beautiful fall foliage is an absolute must, and what better way to experience the season than to enjoy a fall festival or two?. You might begin your journey by blasting some Halloween songs or Thanksgiving songs on your way to one of the events on our list — and depending on which one you pick, you could end up jumping in a pile of leaves to re-live your childhood, taking a few pics that rival a Norman Rockwell painting or walking amongst spooky jack-'o-lanterns that set the night sky ablaze.

