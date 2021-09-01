Cancel
Chicago, IL

HAT Market Analysis for 9/1/21 With Tom Fritz, EFG Group

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn and soybeans both suffered double digit losses on Wednesday. Market analyst Tom Fritz with EFG Group in Chicago says the losses are largely because of damage from Hurricane Ida. Listen below:

