HAT Market Analysis for 9/1/21 With Tom Fritz, EFG Group

European equities rose modestly on Monday as investors continued to reflect on the recent mixed US employment numbers. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.52% while in France, the CAC 40 index rose by 0.60%. Similarly, in Germany, the DAX index rose by more than 0.50%. The biggest news in the UK was that Goldman Sachs was considering taking Peterhill Partners public in a deal that will value the company at $5 billion. The company, which is mostly owned by Goldman Sachs has stakes in 19 alternative asset firms with more than $187 billion. This will make it the biggest alternative investment listed in the UK. This will be the second big deal by the Wall Street giant, which acquired NN Group for 1.6 billion euros last month.