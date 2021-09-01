‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star & NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Leakes Dies at 66

Gregg Leakes has died at the age of 66, after a battle with stage III colon cancer. He starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta with his wife NeNe Leakes. “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” publicist Ernest Dukes said in a statement to Variety. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”