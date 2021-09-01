Cancel
NFL

49ers hope better health, QB play leads to 2021 success

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Niners blamed injuries for their fall from NFC champs in 2019 to out of the playoffs in 2020. They head into this season in relatively good health and expect to contend once again in the NFC. The 49ers traded three first-round draft picks for Trey Lance because they believed they needed more dynamic play at quarterback than Jimmy Garoppolo provided. They kept Garoppolo and his $25 million salary because they believed the roster is deep enough to contend this year.

