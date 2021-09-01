Report: Some unvaccinated players will be barred from playing home games per new guidelines

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In local markets with vaccination restrictions, the NBA will reportedly bar unvaccinated players from going inside home facilities, playing in home games or attending team activities without a religious or medical exemption, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This would affect the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors. Visiting players are exempt from local vaccination restrictions, per Charania.

This decision reads as a pushback on unvaccinated players. The move is reminiscent of the NFL’s decision in July that could lead to forfeits and restrictions on players’ pay for games canceled due to COVID-19.

The NBA is planning to scale back restrictive bench protocols and adjust mask guidelines for fans and team personnel, according to Charania.

The league plans to return to normal bench seating, removing previously assigned seating or cool-down seating requirements. Team personnel are still expected to be required to wear face masks.

The NBA will require fans within 15 feet of the bench to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test prior to the game. This requirement has been scaled back from the previous 30 feet, as reported by Charania in November 2020.

The league announced a host of COVID-19 protocols in January of last season, including limitations on player-to-player interactions, activities outside of the team environment, meeting times, visitation with non-team personnel and masking.

The full set of protocols have not yet been released for the 2021-22 season.

