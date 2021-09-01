Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Some unvaccinated players will be barred from playing home games per new guidelines

By Mike Mavredakis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333PbP_0bjmPxKr00
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In local markets with vaccination restrictions, the NBA will reportedly bar unvaccinated players from going inside home facilities, playing in home games or attending team activities without a religious or medical exemption, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This would affect the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors. Visiting players are exempt from local vaccination restrictions, per Charania.

This decision reads as a pushback on unvaccinated players. The move is reminiscent of the NFL’s decision in July that could lead to forfeits and restrictions on players’ pay for games canceled due to COVID-19.

The NBA is planning to scale back restrictive bench protocols and adjust mask guidelines for fans and team personnel, according to Charania.

The league plans to return to normal bench seating, removing previously assigned seating or cool-down seating requirements. Team personnel are still expected to be required to wear face masks.

The NBA will require fans within 15 feet of the bench to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test prior to the game. This requirement has been scaled back from the previous 30 feet, as reported by Charania in November 2020.

The league announced a host of COVID-19 protocols in January of last season, including limitations on player-to-player interactions, activities outside of the team environment, meeting times, visitation with non-team personnel and masking.

The full set of protocols have not yet been released for the 2021-22 season.

Gallery

All-time Sixers leaderboard: Single-game playoff records

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfCvl_0bjmPxKr00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Athletic#Charania#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sonya Curry News

The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAAceShowbiz

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

The Jamaican-Canadian model and the NBA star, who first started dating in 2020, reportedly remain friendly with each other since their split about a week ago. AceShowbiz - Kyle Kuzma's career may have come in the way of his relationship with Winnie Harlow. The couple is reported to have called it quits amid his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards, after dating for over a year.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAPosted by
Sportico

Kevin Durant Scores Again on $3.6 Billion WHOOP Valuation in Series F

Kevin Durant continued his investing hot streak when health tracking firm WHOOP announced a $200 million Series F funding round Monday at a $3.6 billion valuation. The four-time NBA scoring champ first invested in the company in 2017, and WHOOP was tabbed at a $125 million valuation during its Series C the following year. The new appraisal means a roughly 2,800% return for KD and his investment vehicle Thirty Five Ventures. It caps a stellar month for Durant. He led Team USA to a fourth straight gold medal in a classic performance to beat France, a week after he became the...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

RUMOR: Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving won’t be happy with DeAndre Jordan trade update

The Brooklyn Nets have made a number of key moves in the offseason as they look to bounce back in the upcoming campaign. It looks like they’re not done yet, and as it seems, DeAndre Jordan’s future in Brooklyn is anything but guaranteed at this point. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden are all […] The post RUMOR: Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving won’t be happy with DeAndre Jordan trade update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy