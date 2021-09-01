Cancel
How to Play Prison Breakout in Fortnite Creative Mode

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fortnite players can treat themselves to an all-new way to play their favorite game with Prison Breakout. This mode allows players to take on the role of a prisoner looking to escape their cell or a guard waiting to stop them. Players are divided into two teams of around 50 players with each team attempting to accomplish their aforementioned goal. The mode does offer a few additional challenges and rewards along the way, of course.

DBLTAP

DBLTAP

