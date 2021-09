Following Day 1 of LA Kings Development Camp, winger Samuel Fagemo spoke to the media about his start and how he’s improved thus far. Despite being drafted by the LA Kings in 2019, winger Samuel Fagemo did not play in North America until earlier this year. For the Goteborg, Sweden, native, though, it is a case of better late than never. However, there remains room for improvement, and this week’s development was certainly a good start.